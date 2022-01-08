FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

