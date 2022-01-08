FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.37.
FVCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
