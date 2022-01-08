FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.37.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

FVCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

