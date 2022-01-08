FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.92 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

NYSE LEA opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.