FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

