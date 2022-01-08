FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ALNA stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

