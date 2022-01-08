FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $166.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

