Gaj Finance (GAJ) Market Cap Hits $113,643.97

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $113,643.97 and approximately $9,951.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

