Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Down 4.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 21,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.15.

The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

