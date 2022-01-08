GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 328,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GasLog Partners by 32.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.