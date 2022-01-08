Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.22

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 59096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,352,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 452,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

