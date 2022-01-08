Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

