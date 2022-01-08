Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.80. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 3,394 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

