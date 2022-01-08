GenesisX Trading Down 11.3% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $35,939.20 and $73.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,228,675 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

