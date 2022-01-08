GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $35,939.20

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $35,939.20 and approximately $73.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,228,675 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.