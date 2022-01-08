GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GPRK stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.19%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.