Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the highest is $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 5,161,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,231. The company has a market capitalization of $841.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.