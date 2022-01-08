Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

