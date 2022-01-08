Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 600,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 169,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.73. 63,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

