Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

