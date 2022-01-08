Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $14.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.27 million to $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $58.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. 50,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

