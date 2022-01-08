GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its pipeline. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2022, which should boost sales. The spin-off of the Consumer unit will allow it to focus on its drug development. However, generic competition for key drug, Advair is hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products, which we believe may not be compensated by new respiratory drugs. The competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. The surge in the Delta variant has delayed the expected second half recovery in Shingrix volumes. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

