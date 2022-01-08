Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.73 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

