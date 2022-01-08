Global Social Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $217,641.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

