Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.94 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Globe Life stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.