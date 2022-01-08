GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$4.30

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.58 million and a P/E ratio of 81.25. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.11.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

