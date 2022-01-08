Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 660,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

