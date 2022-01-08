Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Gold Fields by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

