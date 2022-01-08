Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 481,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

