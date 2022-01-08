Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $15.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.77 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 63,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,740. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 54,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Great Ajax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

