Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,123,948 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

