Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 100764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

