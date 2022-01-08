Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 3.2%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.21). 11,705,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,613,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.80 ($0.21).

GGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.98 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.