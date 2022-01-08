Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

