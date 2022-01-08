Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.