GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02.
GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile
GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
See Also: Current Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenVision Acquisition (HLBZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.