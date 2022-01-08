GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

