Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.50.

NYSE ASR opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $215.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

