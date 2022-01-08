Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,398 shares.The stock last traded at $207.40 and had previously closed at $205.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

