Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $6.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

