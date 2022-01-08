Guardian Capital Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.