Guardian Capital Group Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.
Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.