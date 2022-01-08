Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$37.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$919.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.53 and a one year high of C$37.97.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

GCG.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.