Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,827,022,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.02 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

