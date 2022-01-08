Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

