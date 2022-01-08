Handy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Handy has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $70,913.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,822,683 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

