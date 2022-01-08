Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($161,703.27). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,686.89).

Shares of HBR stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 373 ($5.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 340.42. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($6.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

