Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Hits $59.53 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.53 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00006646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,758.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.98 or 0.07440259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00312212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00897725 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00070608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.00444033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00257747 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,447,633 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.