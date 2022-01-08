HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

