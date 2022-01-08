Head to Head Analysis: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) versus Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Entergy and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 2 5 0 2.50 Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $115.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Enel Chile has a consensus target price of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Enel Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Entergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.23 $1.41 billion $6.19 18.11 Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.77 -$66.12 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Entergy beats Enel Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

