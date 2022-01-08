Head-To-Head Comparison: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blade Air Mobility
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Wheels Up Experience
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2.38
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blade Air Mobility
|N/A
|-7.83%
|-3.76%
|Wheels Up Experience
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blade Air Mobility
|$50.53 million
|10.47
|-$40.05 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Wheels Up Experience
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.55 million
|N/A
|N/A
Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
About Wheels Up Experience
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
