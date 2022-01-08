Head to Head Review: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) versus Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.38 -$10.76 million ($0.61) -73.05 Okta $835.42 million 36.62 -$266.33 million ($4.68) -42.02

SailPoint Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Okta 0 5 18 1 2.83

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $65.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Okta has a consensus target price of $283.87, suggesting a potential upside of 44.34%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Okta.

Risk and Volatility

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -13.93% -7.29% -2.84% Okta -59.29% -14.80% -8.04%

Summary

SailPoint Technologies beats Okta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

