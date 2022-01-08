Head-To-Head Survey: Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) versus Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Contango Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.15) -4.32 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.59

Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Contango Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 239.77%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -13.96% -12.77% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Contango Ore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

