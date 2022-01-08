Head-To-Head Survey: Liquid Media Group (YVR) and Its Peers

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) is one of 390 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Liquid Media Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 -$4.64 million -2.46 Liquid Media Group Competitors $1.76 billion $336.22 million -31.12

Liquid Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liquid Media Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group Competitors 2520 12788 23655 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Liquid Media Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquid Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group’s rivals have a beta of -20.29, suggesting that their average share price is 2,129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% Liquid Media Group Competitors -126.22% -142.80% -5.77%

Summary

Liquid Media Group rivals beat Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

